2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4898124
  • Stock #: OX5322
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR637299
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery ONE OF THE BEST FUEL EFFICIENT FAMILY CROSSOVERS *7 Passenger *Rear Air *Aluminum Rims *Smooth Engine *Top-Notch Safety *Responsive Transmission APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Power Antenna
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • MP3 CD Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

