2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,265KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953786
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR634231
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CVP!

$14,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag

