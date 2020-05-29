Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5113913
  • Stock #: E2705
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Grey, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • LEATHER
  • REAR SHADES
  • DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • TELESCOPE
  • VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • RR SIDE AIRBAG
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • LR SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • FOLD-AWAY SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

