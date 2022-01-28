Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,943 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

128,943KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Grand Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Black, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees, which vary from $199 to $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
ABS
Back-Up Camera
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

