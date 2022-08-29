2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9104098

9104098 Stock #: E4273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4273

Mileage 80,244 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Trim Wood Trim Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hard Top MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.