2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,244 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9104098
  • Stock #: E4273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4273
  • Mileage 80,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Grand Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Grand Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE GRAND CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Grand caravan
* Finished in Grey, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Wood Trim
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

