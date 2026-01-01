$324,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$324,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,581 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB delivers breathtaking performance and iconic Italian design, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9L V8 engine paired with a lightning-fast dual-clutch transmission. Engineered for precision and speed, it offers razor-sharp handling and an exhilarating driving experience.
A highly sought-after Ferrari 488 GTB for sale in London, Ontario, this supercar features aggressive aerodynamics, exotic styling, and a driver-focused interior. Combining luxury, advanced performance technology, and unmistakable Ferrari character, the 488 GTB stands out on both the road and track.
Clean, powerful, and ready to perform.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
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Additional Features
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519-601-0060