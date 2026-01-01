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<html> <p>2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe</p> <br> <p>Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON</p> <br> <p>This 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB delivers breathtaking performance and iconic Italian design, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9L V8 engine paired with a lightning-fast dual-clutch transmission. Engineered for precision and speed, it offers razor-sharp handling and an exhilarating driving experience.</p> <br> <p>A highly sought-after Ferrari 488 GTB for sale in London, Ontario, this supercar features aggressive aerodynamics, exotic styling, and a driver-focused interior. Combining luxury, advanced performance technology, and unmistakable Ferrari character, the 488 GTB stands out on both the road and track.</p> <br> <p>Clean, powerful, and ready to perform.</p> </html>

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

26,581 KM

Details Description Features

$324,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

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14071377

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

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$324,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,581KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,581 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe




Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON




This 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB delivers breathtaking performance and iconic Italian design, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9L V8 engine paired with a lightning-fast dual-clutch transmission. Engineered for precision and speed, it offers razor-sharp handling and an exhilarating driving experience.




A highly sought-after Ferrari 488 GTB for sale in London, Ontario, this supercar features aggressive aerodynamics, exotic styling, and a driver-focused interior. Combining luxury, advanced performance technology, and unmistakable Ferrari character, the 488 GTB stands out on both the road and track.




Clean, powerful, and ready to perform.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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519-601-XXXX

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519-601-0060

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$324,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB