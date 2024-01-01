Menu
<p>E450.16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.chrome pkg.6.2 V8.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

55,436 KM

Details

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4F63KDC49981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,436 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.chrome pkg.6.2 V8.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway