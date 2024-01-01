Menu
E450.16 Ft.transit aluminum body..ramp.flat floor.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

2019 Ford E450

90,367 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4F64KDC23504

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  Body Style Box Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 90,367 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft.transit aluminum body..ramp.flat floor.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2019 Ford E450