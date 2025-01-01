Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>E450.16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.8 V10.tires are like new.former daly rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2019 Ford E450

60,869 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Watch This Vehicle
12214428

2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1740416049
  2. 1740416048
  3. 1740416049
  4. 1740416050
  5. 1740416048
  6. 1740416049
  7. 1740416049
  8. 1740416049
  9. 1740416048
  10. 1740416047
  11. 1740416049
  12. 1740416049
  13. 1740416050
  14. 1740416048
  15. 1740416048
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,869KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FS2KDC62738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 60,869 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.8 V10.tires are like new.former daly rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2022 International CV515 CREW CAB 4X4 12 Ft.STEEL DUMP BODY for sale in London, ON
2022 International CV515 CREW CAB 4X4 12 Ft.STEEL DUMP BODY 35,992 KM $94,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-550 CREW CAB 4X4 12 Ft.STEEL DUMP BODY.203 IN W/BASE for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford F-550 CREW CAB 4X4 12 Ft.STEEL DUMP BODY.203 IN W/BASE 35,133 KM $89,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176
2023 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB 91 inch.floor to ceiling 44,969 KM SOLD

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Alternate Numbers
1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

Contact Seller
2019 Ford E450