$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford E450
E-450 DRW 176" WB
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
60,869KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FS2KDC62738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 60,869 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
E450.16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.8 V10.tires are like new.former daly rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
2019 Ford E450