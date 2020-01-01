Menu
2019 Ford E450

XL.16 FT.UNICELL BODY

2019 Ford E450

XL.16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,326KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399110
  • Stock #: C38044
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS3KDC38044
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Vinyl
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6.8 ltr V10.16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.77 1/2 inch rear door opening.85 1/2 inch floor to ceiling.books,two keys.very clean.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

