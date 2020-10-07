Menu
2019 Ford E450

35,336 KM

Details

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

2019 Ford E450

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009840
  • Stock #: C46108
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F61KDC46108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 35,336 KM

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft. unicell body with rampwalk through.flat floor with skylite.6.2 ltr V8.carfax claim.minor box damage.no insurance claim.no estimate.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Dual Rear Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input

