2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

55,013 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

16 FT. TRANSIT ALUMINIUM BODY

16 FT. TRANSIT ALUMINIUM BODY

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

+ taxes & licensing

55,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648024
  • Stock #: C13421
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F65KDC13421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,013 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

16 Ft.transit aluminium body with flat floor and ramp. 6.2 V8.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
