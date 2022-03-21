$66,900+ tax & licensing
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2019 Ford E450 Super Duty
2019 Ford E450 Super Duty
E-450 DRW 176" WB
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
64,005KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8676599
- Stock #: C23504
- VIN: 1FDWE4F64KDC23504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 64,005 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
6.2 ltr.V8.16 Ft.transit aluminium body with ramp and flat floor.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6