2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 2 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8676608

8676608 Stock #: C23558

C23558 VIN: 1FDWE4F65KDC23558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray Cloth

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 66,218 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.