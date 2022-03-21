Menu
2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

60,611 KM

Details Description Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

E-450 DRW 176" WB

2019 Ford E450 Super Duty

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,611KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676611
  • Stock #: C23595
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F60KDC29595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 60,611 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

16 Ft.transit aluminium body with ramp and flat floor.chrome pkg.6.2 Ltr.V8.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

