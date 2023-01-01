Menu
2019 Ford Edge

169,096 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

SEL

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

169,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10529655
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Edge or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Edges or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD EDGE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD EDGE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Edge
* Finished in Black, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
SEAT TYPE BUCKET

