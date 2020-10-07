Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

40,327 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6034548
  2. 6034548
  3. 6034548
  4. 6034548
  5. 6034548
  6. 6034548
  7. 6034548
  8. 6034548
  9. 6034548
  10. 6034548
  11. 6034548
  12. 6034548
Contact Seller

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

40,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6034548
  • Stock #: FS:13788
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94KBC39450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,327 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND. Love this vehicle? Regardless of your Credit History let the team here at 5 Star Dealers help you get an approval and let you know what your monthly payments could look like. TEXT US 519-702-8888 or visit us at 1500 Dundas Street East in London Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 Chrysler Town &...
 84,787 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge
 40,327 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger
 114,047 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory