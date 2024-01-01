Menu
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2019 Ford Escape

97,565 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

4WD LOADED MINT CONDITION!

2019 Ford Escape

4WD LOADED MINT CONDITION!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

97,565KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GDXKUA00111

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:16987
  • Mileage 97,565 KM

4WD LOADED MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Alloy Wheels

Tachometer
tilt steering
Rear View Camera

dvd player

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Backup Sensor

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2019 Ford Escape