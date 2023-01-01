Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

37,577 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1694711913
  2. 1694711916
  3. 1694711921
  4. 1694711926
  5. 1694711930
  6. 1694711935
  7. 1694711940
  8. 1694711945
  9. 1694711949
  10. 1694711954
  11. 1694711960
  12. 1694711971
  13. 1694711975
  14. 1694711979
  15. 1694711983
  16. 1694711988
  17. 1694711992
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,577KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420185
  • Stock #: 1054
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C52KKD59189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Lincoln MKZ *LE...
 201,705 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
1987 Nissan Frontier...
 374,059 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2006 Land Rover Rang...
 294,318 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory