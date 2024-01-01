Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

162,000 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1723233609
  2. 1723233611
  3. 1723233612
  4. 1723233611
  5. 1723233609
  6. 1723233611
  7. 1723233612
  8. 1723233611
  9. 1723233611
  10. 1723233611
  11. 1723233611
  12. 1723233612
  13. 1723233611
  14. 1723233611
  15. 1723233611
  16. 1723233611
  17. 1723233611
  18. 1723233611
  19. 1723233610
  20. 1723233610
  21. 1723233611
  22. 1723233611
  23. 1723233611
  24. 1723233611
  25. 1723233611
  26. 1723233610
  27. 1723233611
  28. 1723233610
  29. 1723233611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E5XKFD38410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Ford F-150 4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford F-150 4WD XLT Sport SuperCrew 162,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in London, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 164,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 4WD XLT SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford F-150 4WD XLT SuperCrew 216,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150