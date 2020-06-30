Menu
2019 Ford F-150

24,500 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

McPhee Auto Sales

519-659-2929

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

  • Listing ID: 5327780
  • Stock #: U0456
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E52KKD40466

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, look at this 2019 Ford F150 Supercab truck! Well equipped with a 5.0 litre V8 engine, automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and more! This low kilometer truck won't last long.

 

Contact information:

Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 519 659 2929

McPhee Auto Sales & Service

115 Clarke Road, London,ON , N5W 5C9

http://www.mcpheeauto.ca

 Sales&Service: 866-906-1027 or 519-659-2929

Gerald (Sales&Service): 226-700-8610 (txt only)

VEHICLE COMES WITH:

- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION

- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE

We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

 At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

