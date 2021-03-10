Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6819524

6819524 Stock #: D40139

D40139 VIN: 1FTMF1C52KKD40139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Gray Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 33,535 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.