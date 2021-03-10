Menu
2019 Ford F-150

33,535 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL,REGULAR CAB.LONG BOX.2WD

2019 Ford F-150

XL,REGULAR CAB.LONG BOX.2WD

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

33,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6819524
  • Stock #: D40139
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C52KKD40139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 33,535 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

5.0 ltr V8.box liner.8 ft.box.box liner.chrome pkg.alloy wheels.trailer hitch receiver.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

