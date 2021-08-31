Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

51,295 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 7687306
  2. 7687306
  3. 7687306
  4. 7687306
  5. 7687306
  6. 7687306
  7. 7687306
  8. 7687306
  9. 7687306
  10. 7687306
  11. 7687306
  12. 7687306
  13. 7687306
  14. 7687306
  15. 7687306
  16. 7687306
  17. 7687306
  18. 7687306
  19. 7687306
  20. 7687306
  21. 7687306
  22. 7687306
  23. 7687306
  24. 7687306
  25. 7687306
  26. 7687306
  27. 7687306
  28. 7687306
  29. 7687306
Contact Seller

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7687306
  • Stock #: 873739-FS:14660
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXKFA89964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 873739-FS:14660
  • Mileage 51,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
POWER SEAT
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Wood Trim Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 139,337 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna
 135,728 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper HAR...
 146,144 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory