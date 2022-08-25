$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-852-6401
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-852-6401
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9002347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,300 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carmix Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4