AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2019 Ford Flex

133,900 KM

Details Description

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Flex

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

12571730

2019 Ford Flex

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,900KM
VIN 2FMHK6D89KBA09101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,900 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
2019 Ford Flex