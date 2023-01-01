2019 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 3 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10151013

10151013 Stock #: S5763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # S5763

Mileage 139,370 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety Back-Up Camera Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO LEATHER USB Input AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.