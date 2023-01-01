Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

139,370 KM

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

SEL

2019 Ford Fusion

SEL

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

139,370KM
Used
  • Stock #: S5763

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,370 KM

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Fusion or just a Ford Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Fusions or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD FUSION!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD FUSION INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Fusion
* Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Seating

5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Additional Features

Keyless GO
LEATHER
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST ABS

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

