2019 Ford Fusion
SEL
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
139,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10151013
- Stock #: S5763
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,370 KM
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Seating
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
Keyless GO
LEATHER
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST ABS
Empire Auto West
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9