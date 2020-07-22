2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat COOLED SEATS Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Vented Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty balance of Ford warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera HYBRID Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Titanium Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor ECO WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist Seatbelt Air Bag Clean CarFax Report Forward Collision Prevention Radar Adaptive Cruise Control 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders Hybrid Safety Assist PKG.

