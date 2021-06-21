+ taxes & licensing
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium finished in Race Red with Black 19" Black Alloy Wheels, Black Rear Spoiler Blade Decklid, F & R Black Pony, Premium Cooled Leather Seats.
All-In Price: $38,990 + HST + Licensing
Finance: $111 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 21,000 KM ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter
--> CarFax Report
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
