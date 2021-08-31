+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
LIKE NEW - 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium with OEM Active Valve Performance Exhaust $1,000 added option, OEM 19" Polished Aluminum Wheels $1,200 added option, finished in Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat, 5.0L V8 460 H.P. 420 lb·ft, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport+ Mode Paddle Shift, Ceramic Coated with 4 years warranty.
All-In Price: $48,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $138 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 5,000 KM ---
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax Report
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trades are welcome
-- Ask about same day Pick-Up
-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4