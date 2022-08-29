Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Premium-GPS-Cooled Leather-Remote Start-Carbon Spo

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

Premium-GPS-Cooled Leather-Remote Start-Carbon Spo

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9057091
  • Stock #: S103766
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH1K5105101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback - Carbon Sport Interior PKG - 310 HP, 350 TQ - Finished in Kona Blue Metallic - Leather with Alcantara ® Inserts Cooled Seats.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $36,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $122 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High Value Options:

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Alcantara Sport Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 34,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Premium
Premium EcoBoost
Carbon Sport Interior PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
EcoBoost Premium
Carbon Sport Interior PKG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2021 BMW 3 Series M3...
 25,000 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 33,000 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 30,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory