2019 Ford Mustang
Premium-GPS-Cooled Leather-Remote Start-Carbon Spo
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
- Listing ID: 9057091
- Stock #: S103766
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH1K5105101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback - Carbon Sport Interior PKG - 310 HP, 350 TQ - Finished in Kona Blue Metallic - Leather with Alcantara ® Inserts Cooled Seats.
All-In Price: $36,990+ HST + Licensing
Finance: $122 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.
High Value Options:
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Alcantara Sport Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 34,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
