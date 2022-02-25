Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

56,000 KM

Details Features

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD Crew Cab

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD Crew Cab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329380
  • Stock #: 2707A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH4KLA95406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

