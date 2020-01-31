2019 Ford Transit 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

T350,XLT.15 passenger.3.7 V6.rear air.privacey glass.3.73 limited slip rear axel.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

