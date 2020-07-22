Menu
2019 Ford Transit

15,230 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

XLT

2019 Ford Transit

XLT

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5596557
  • Stock #: FT-534
  • VIN: 1FBZX2CM8KKA54428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # FT-534
  • Mileage 15,230 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit 350 XLT Wagon, Extremely Low km, 148" Wheelbase SRW, Mid-Roof.  Ready to be Converted for Wheelchair Accessiblity.  Features Rear Climate Control and Full Curtain Air Bags to Protect All Passengers, Reverse Camera, Cruise Control, Aluminum Sport Wheels, Privacy Glass.

Ford Efficiency, Reliability and Comfort.  Previous U.S. Rental.

Contact Our Sales Department for further details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Side curtain air bags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Rear Heat/AC
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

1-800-561-9621
