2019 Ford Transit 350 XLT Wagon, Extremely Low km, 148" Wheelbase SRW, Mid-Roof. Ready to be Converted for Wheelchair Accessiblity. Features Rear Climate Control and Full Curtain Air Bags to Protect All Passengers, Reverse Camera, Cruise Control, Aluminum Sport Wheels, Privacy Glass.
Ford Efficiency, Reliability and Comfort. Previous U.S. Rental.
