2019 GMC C/K 1500

90,854 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 GMC C/K 1500

2019 GMC C/K 1500

2019 GMC C/K 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,854KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336724
  • VIN: 1GTR9CED9K2238700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,854 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

