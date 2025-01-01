$22,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana 2500
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,919KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFGXK1326658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 197,919 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500 135 inch w/base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.rear cargo devider.boards.this van looks like a 60,000 kilometer van.well looked after.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
