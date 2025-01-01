Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2500 135 inch w/base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.rear cargo devider.boards.this van looks like a 60,000 kilometer van.well looked after.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2019 GMC Savana 2500

197,919 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Savana 2500

RWD 2500 135"

Watch This Vehicle
12445738

2019 GMC Savana 2500

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1745506812
  2. 1745506816
  3. 1745506817
  4. 1745506817
  5. 1745506816
  6. 1745506817
  7. 1745506817
  8. 1745506815
  9. 1745506815
  10. 1745506816
  11. 1745506816
  12. 1745506816
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,919KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFGXK1326658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 197,919 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500 135 inch w/base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.rear cargo devider.boards.this van looks like a 60,000 kilometer van.well looked after.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2023 GMC Savana 3500 3500 Van 177
2023 GMC Savana 3500 3500 Van 177" 91 inch floor to ceiling.83 1/2 door 27,140 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hino Conventional Cab 1L7 26 Ft. MORGAN ALUMINUM BODY.SIDE DOOR. for sale in London, ON
2023 Hino Conventional Cab 1L7 26 Ft. MORGAN ALUMINUM BODY.SIDE DOOR. 136,024 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176
2022 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB 74,483 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Alternate Numbers
1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2019 GMC Savana 2500