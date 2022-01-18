Menu
2019 GMC Savana 2500

24,575 KM

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2500.135 INCH WHEELBASE

2500.135 INCH WHEELBASE

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148316
  • Stock #: 326658
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFGXK1326658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,575 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500.135 inch wheel base.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.rear cargo devider.boards.chrome pkg. former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

