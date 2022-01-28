$54,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2019 GMC Savana 2500
2019 GMC Savana 2500
2500.135 INCH WHEELBASE
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
38,601KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8254944
- Stock #: 346043
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG7K1346043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 38,601 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500 135 inch wheelbase.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.chrome pkg.boards.rear cargo devider.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6