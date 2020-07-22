2019 GMC Savana

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Transmission Overdrive Switch WiFi Hotspot

