2019 GMC Savana

21,222 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2500,135 INCH W/BASE

2500,135 INCH W/BASE

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,222KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5713017
  • Stock #: 316979
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG2K1316979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,222 KM

Vehicle Description

2500,135 inch wheelbase.6.0 ltr V8.barn doors with glass.rear cargo devider.chrome bumpers and grille.boards.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-XXXX

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
