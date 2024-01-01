Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Sierra

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Sierra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra

Limited

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1199665

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1199665
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLE NAV POWER SEATS LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2018 GMC Canyon SLE NAV POWER SEATS LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 138,594 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Dakota certified low km for sale in London, ON
2007 Dodge Dakota certified low km 0 $9,295 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV NAV CRUSIE CONTROL LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV NAV CRUSIE CONTROL LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 49,530 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra