2019 GMC Sierra 1500

145,240 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited 4WD Double Cab

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited 4WD Double Cab

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,240KM
VIN 2GTV2LECXK1204591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 145,240 KM

Vehicle Description

USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2019 GMC Sierra 1500