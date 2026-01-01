$37,995+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,127KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9CEDXKZ319425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 86,127 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2019 GMC Sierra 1500