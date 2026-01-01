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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

86,127 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
14030262.808669527?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27636

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

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Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,127KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9CEDXKZ319425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-936-5675

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2019 GMC Sierra 1500