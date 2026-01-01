$26,995+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
198,313KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED3KZ405949
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3587
- Mileage 198,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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519-668-XXXX(click to show)
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South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2019 GMC Sierra 1500