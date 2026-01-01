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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

198,313 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

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14450881

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,313KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED3KZ405949

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3587
  • Mileage 198,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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519-668-XXXX

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519-668-7111

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2019 GMC Sierra 1500