Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - One Owner, Like New, Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali - One Owner, Like New, Fully Loaded

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4932618
  2. 4932618
  3. 4932618
  4. 4932618
  5. 4932618
  6. 4932618
  7. 4932618
  8. 4932618
  9. 4932618
  10. 4932618
  11. 4932618
  12. 4932618
  13. 4932618
  14. 4932618
  15. 4932618
  16. 4932618
  17. 4932618
  18. 4932618
  19. 4932618
  20. 4932618
  21. 4932618
  22. 4932618
  23. 4932618
  24. 4932618
  25. 4932618
  26. 4932618
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,869KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932618
  • Stock #: 20176A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL4KZ184760
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

6.2L V8, one owner, clean carfax, like new, luxury w/ every option available, black leather, keyless, alloys, fog lights, dark tinted, trailer hitch, bedliner, tonneau cover, power running boards, remote start, tilt, cruise, GPS, power windows/locks/mirrors, auto climate, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back up, sat radio, evic, power seat, memory driver seat, heated seats, rear split seats, touch screen, ventilated seats, parksense, hud display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 4,265 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,951 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana 2500...
 29,091 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message