$47,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE-4X4-V8 5.3L-Heated Seats+Smart Key+Remote Star
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8193762
- Stock #: S103610
- VIN: 1GTR9BED4KZ314933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8 4X4, Tow Trailering PKG with Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Differential, Convenience PKG, finished in Smokey Quartz Metallic.
All-In Price: $47,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $148 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GMC Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 39,000 KM ---
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trades are welcome
-- Ask about same day Pick-Up
-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.