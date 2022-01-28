Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

39,000 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE-4X4-V8 5.3L-Heated Seats+Smart Key+Remote Star

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8193762
  • Stock #: S103610
  • VIN: 1GTR9BED4KZ314933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 5.3L V8 4X4, Tow Trailering PKG with Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Differential, Convenience PKG, finished in Smokey Quartz Metallic.

 

All-In Price: $47,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $148 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GMC Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 39,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GMC Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

SLE
V8
4X4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
TOW PKG
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
4x4
5.3L V8
Telematics
SLE
Bluetooth Connection

