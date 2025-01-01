Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Terrain

99,000 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE+New Tires+Brakes+RemoteStart+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12872963

2019 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE+New Tires+Brakes+RemoteStart+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1755373782
  2. 1755373778
  3. 1755373782
  4. 1755373772
  5. 1755373779
  6. 1755373781
  7. 1755373779
  8. 1755373780
  9. 1755373779
  10. 1755373776
  11. 1755373777
  12. 1755373775
  13. 1755373778
  14. 1755373780
  15. 1755373782
  16. 1755373777
  17. 1755373778
  18. 1755373782
  19. 1755373778
  20. 1755373781
  21. 1755373777
  22. 1755373777
  23. 1755373780
  24. 1755373780
  25. 1755373781
  26. 1755373775
  27. 1755373779
  28. 1755373777
  29. 1755373779
  30. 1755373778
  31. 1755373778
  32. 1755373778
  33. 1755373781
  34. 1755373780
  35. 1755373779
  36. 1755373782
  37. 1755373777
  38. 1755373776
  39. 1755373777
  40. 1755373776
  41. 1755373772
  42. 1755373776
  43. 1755373775
  44. 1755373777
  45. 1755373777
  46. 1755373779
  47. 1755373780
  48. 1755373777
  49. 1755373779
  50. 1755373781
  51. 1755373781
  52. 1755373781
  53. 1755373777
  54. 1755373779
  55. 1755373781
  56. 1755373781
  57. 1755373781
  58. 1755373781
  59. 1755373781
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV2KL389252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4058
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+Leather+Roof for sale in London, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT+New Tires+Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+Leather+Roof 123,000 KM $18,799 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD+New Tires+Brakes+AdaptiveCruise+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD+New Tires+Brakes+AdaptiveCruise+CLEANCARFAX 58,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT AWD+Adaptive Cruise+Leather+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT AWD+Adaptive Cruise+Leather+Roof+CLEAN CARFAX 104,000 KM $20,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 GMC Terrain