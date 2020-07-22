Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

30,000 KM

Details

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE+Apple Play+Xenons+Remote Start+ACCIDENT FREE

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE+Apple Play+Xenons+Remote Start+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5698671
  Stock #: SP2157
  VIN: 3GKALMEV1KL131326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From GM Canada! Balance of GM Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SLE+Xenon Lights+Engine Remote Starter+Apple & Android CarPlay+Rear View Camera+Bluetooth+2 Keys+Balance of GMC Factory Warranty Comprehensive and Powertrain.

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$24,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of GM Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Turbocharged
Telematics
Canadian Vehicle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
SMOKE FREE
WiFi Hotspot
Top Condition
Lease Return From GM
Pet Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

