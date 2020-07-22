2019 GMC Terrain

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Accident Free Turbocharged Telematics Canadian Vehicle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection SMOKE FREE WiFi Hotspot Top Condition Lease Return From GM Pet Free

