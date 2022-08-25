$41,999+ tax & licensing
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
31,383KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8987383
- Stock #: E4189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Terrain or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Terrains or similar Suvs.
THIS, LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN INCLUDES:
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Terrain
* Finished in Red, makes this Gmc look sharp
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
TURBO CHARGED
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
