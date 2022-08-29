Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

77,977 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,977KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079876
  • Stock #: E4245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4245
  • Mileage 77,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Terrain or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Terrains or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Terrain
* Finished in Grey, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Keyless GO
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
CHARGED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 106,629 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 98,062 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry HY...
 104,505 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory