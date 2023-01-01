$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 2 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10031733

10031733 Stock #: E4748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 50,287 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.